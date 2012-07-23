Recently published research from GBI Research, "Arthritis Therapeutics Market to 2018 - Novel Oral JAK Inhibitors and Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARD) Will Drive Continued Growth Across Key Indications", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- GBI Research's new report, "Arthritis Therapeutics Market to 2018 - Novel Oral JAK Inhibitors and Biologic Disease Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARD) Will Drive Continued Growth Across Key Indications", provides an expert insight into the global arthritis market and market forecast until 2018. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top four arthritis therapeutic indications which are osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis, Furthermore, it also includes the market forecasts and treatment usage patterns of these four therapeutic indications. The report also explores the competitive landscape of the top companies in the market and an analysis of the key trends in mergers and acquisitions, and licensing agreements involving arthritis therapies.
GBI Research analysis shows that the global arthritis therapeutics market was estimated at $20.6 billion in 2010, during the forecast period the market grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% between 2010 and 2018 to a $38 billion. The market share of rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis in the overall arthritis market was 68%, 22%, 7.4% and 2.6%, respectively, in 2010. The rheumatoid arthritis market was $14 billion in 2010. The market revenue is expected to increase to $26.9 billion by 2018 at a CAGR of 8.5%. The osteoarthritis market is expected to show slower growth among the top four indications. Top six companies in the arthritis therapeutics market accounted for a share of close to 62% in 2010, leaving 38% of the market dominated by generic therapies and smaller players. Despite a significant number of products available on the market, the high value of biologics keeps the market value high.
GBI Research analysis shows that the Research and Development (R&D) pipeline for the arthritis therapeutics market is strong. The rich arthritis pipeline is likely to support the growth of this market thereby attracting many pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies. Major pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, Amgen, Merck, Roche and Novartis are already active in R&D for arthritis therapies.
- Data and analysis of the arthritis market in the leading geographies of the world - the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Abbott Laboratories, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Amgen
