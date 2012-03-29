Recently published research from GBI Research, "Asia-Pacific Smart Grids Market to 2020 - Government Initiatives and Longer-Term Strategic Focus of Utilities Will Determine Future Uptake", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2012 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Asia-Pacific Smart Grids Market to 2020 - Government Initiatives and Longer-Term Strategic Focus of Utilities Will Determine Future Uptake". The report gives an in-depth analysis of the Asia Pacific (APAC) smart grid market, covering three major technologies: smart meters, synchrophasors and Remote Terminal Units (RTUs). The report covers the cumulative installed units and revenue from 2010-2020 for the three technologies for Australia, China, India, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia and Malaysia. The report also provides the competitive analysis of RTUs for Indonesia and Malaysia installed in 2010. The report provides the policies and regulations surrounding smart grid for China, India, Australia, Japan and New Zealand. It gives global smart grid market analysis, technology analysis, technology deployments by four major technologies and APAC major countries and drivers and restraints.The report covers APAC market trends, market analysis by smart meters, synchrophasors and RTUs and provides market active and upcoming projects as well as recent deals. This report is built using data and information sourced through primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
The report provides detailed analysis and forecasts on the APAC smart grid market. Its scope includes -
- The APAC smart grid market analysis covering three major technologies: smart meters in China, Australia and the Republic of Korea; synchrophasors in China, India and New Zealand; and RTUs in Indonesia and Malaysia.
- Historical and forecast of number of units installed and revenue for smart meters, synchrophasors and RTUs from 2008-2020.
- Smart grid policies and incentives for China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and India.
- Global smart grid market analysis, technology analysis, technology deployments and drivers and restraints.
- APAC smart grid market trends and market analysis.
- APAC smart grid market deals analysis such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, venture capitals, debt finances and equity offerings.
- APAC smart grid market major contracts and major projects.
