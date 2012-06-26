New Materials market report from GlobalData: "Asia-Pacific Uranium Mining Regulatory and Fiscal Regime Report, 2012 - Regulatory Framework, Rights and Obligations and Key Fiscal Terms"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- GlobalData's mining industry offering, 'Asia-Pacific Uranium Mining Regulatory and Fiscal Regime Report, 2012 - Regulatory Framework, Rights and Obligations and Key Fiscal Terms' provides an understanding of the regulatory framework and fiscal regime of the Asia-Pacific uranium mining industry, comprising Kazakhstan, Australia, Uzbekistan, China and India. The report includes information about the governing authorities, governing laws and key fiscal terms pertaining to the uranium mining industry in the respective countries, with a brief overview of the relevant uranium mining industries. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Comprehensive information about the governing bodies, laws and taxation structure concerning the uranium mining industries in Kazakhstan, Australia, Uzbekistan, China and India;
- Information on the key fiscal terms applicable to the uranium mining industry in the respective countries;
- Information on licensing and permits requirements for operating uranium mines in the region;
- Rights and obligations of the uranium mining companies operating in the respective countries;
- Brief overview of reserves, production and consumption trends.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Facilitate comparative analysis, cost and operational decision making, and strategy formulation based on fiscal terms such as royalties, taxes and fees;
- Gain a strong understanding of the region's regulating authorities and their functions and objectives towards the development of uranium mining industry in the region;
- Be kept up to date with company rights and obligations in the respective countries of the region;
- Understand the uranium mining licensing and approval process in order to facilitate decision making and identify key investment opportunities.
