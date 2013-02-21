New Market Study, "ATM Cards in Germany", Has Been Published

Fast Market Research recommends "ATM Cards in Germany" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- In 2012, the number of ATM cards in Germany increased by 1% to reach 133 million. With less than 1% of the population not having a bank account, the category reached saturation. Debit cards accounted for the highest share of cards with an ATM function at 103 million in 2012. Of the remaining cards, there are 26 million charge cards and credit cards and only four million ATM-only cards.
Euromonitor International's ATM Transactions in Germany report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
