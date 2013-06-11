New Market Study, "ATM Cards in the United Arab Emirates", Has Been Published

New Financial Services market report from Euromonitor International: "ATM Cards in the United Arab Emirates"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- ATM cards benefited from ongoing expansion in ATM infrastructure and a sharp rise in card volume towards the end of the review period. The number of ATMs in the United Arab Emirates continued to expand at the end of the review period, with an additional 7% increase in volume from 2011 to reach 4,400 ATMs in 2012. Volume growth slowed down in comparison to the high double-digit rates seen in the first half of the review period but expansion continued to be good, with a focus on high-traffic...
Euromonitor International's ATM Transactions in United Arab Emirates report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
