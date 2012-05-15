Fast Market Research recommends "Australia ENT Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Diagnostic Devices, Hearing Aid Devices, Hearing Implants and Others" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Australia ENT Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Diagnostic Devices, Hearing Aid Devices, Hearing Implants and Others" provides key market data on the Australia ENT Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within five market categories - Diagnostic Devices, Hearing Aid Devices, Hearing Implants, Nasal Splints and Voice Prosthesis. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for ENT Devices market categories - Diagnostic Devices, Hearing Aid Devices, Hearing Implants, Nasal Splints and Voice Prosthesis.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within five market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the five market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Australia ENT Devicesmarket.
- Key players covered include Widex A/S, Siemens Healthcare, William Demant Holding A/S, Sonova Holding AG, Cochlear Limited, RION Co., Ltd. and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Australia ENT Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Widex A/S, Siemens Healthcare, William Demant Holding A/S, Sonova Holding AG, Cochlear Limited, RION Co., Ltd., GN ReSound A/S, Starkey Laboratories, Inc., MED-EL, Welch Allyn Inc., Natus Medical Incorporated, Atos Medical AB, InHealth
