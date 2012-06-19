New Market Study: "Australia Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Australia to 2016"

Recently published research from Canadean, "Australia Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Australia to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2012 -- This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market and company research covering the Australian foodservice industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast foodservice industry values at channel level, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and the Australia's business environment and landscape. The Asia-Pacific region has remained relatively insulated during the economic downturn. The Australian foodservice industry report aims to portray the growth experienced in the industry compared to a bleak European scenario.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The foodservice industry grew at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2006 to 2011, and is expect to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% until 2016. This growth is anticipated to be driven by the increasing number of households in the country, growing disposable incomes, a projected decline in Australia's unemployment rate, and a greater acceptability of informal dining with fast food and "eating on the go" becoming increasingly prevalent.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Demand for casual dining and fast food restaurants increased dramatically as a result of the increasing trend towards working families, and the growing number of Australian households. The increasing health-consciousness of Australian consumers also impacted the market during the review period, forcing operators to offer healthier options on their menus.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"Australia Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Australia to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Australia foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the industry.
Key Highlights
Fast food service providers in general, and chained fast food operators in particular, are able to react quicker to changing consumer demand trends than full service operators, helping them to perform better.
Australian foodservice operators are increasingly using technologically advanced marketing channels in order to reach a greater number of consumers. In order to engage contemporary consumers, who have less leisure time and are increasingly on the go, foodservice chains are deploying online strategies in order to increase their brand presence and customer reach.
Australian foodservice operators are increasingly using social networking websites such as Facebook and Twitter in order to engage their customers at a reduced cost, and to promote their offerings, advertise new services such as loyalty programs, and receive consumer feedback.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: McDonald's Australia Limited, Kentucky Fried Chicken Pty Limited, Pizza Hut Australia, Red Rooster, Subway Franchisee Advertising Fund Australia Pty. Ltd., Hungry Jack's Pty Ltd., Donut King, Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited, Eagle Boys Dial-A-Pizza Australia Pty Ltd, Chicken Treat
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Austrian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Austria to 2016
- Italian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016
- Canadian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Canada to 2016
- Hungarian Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Hungary to 2016
- Portuguese Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Portugal to 2016
- France Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in France to 2016
- Polish Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice to 2016
- US Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in the US to 2016
- Netherlands Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in the Netherlands to 2016
- Germany Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Germany to 2016