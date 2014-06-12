Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene in Peru", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Sales of away-from-home products continued to grow in 2013, with slightly-higher growth than in 2012. This is due to the fact that the economy in Norway continued to perform well and consumers were quite optimistic about their finances and felt confident about making purchases. In addition, the growing population of Norway, including a boost from immigration, is having a positive effect on the economy. This helped to increase growth of AFH products in 2013.
Competitive Landscape
SCA Hygiene Products was the leading company in AFH tissue and hygiene in 2013. The company is a leading player in AFH incontinence, wipers, paper towels and toilet paper. SCA Hygiene Products is a strong player, mainly because the company is always improving its existing products and extending its product range to attract more consumers.
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Industry Prospects
Value sales are expected to grow at a constant CAGR of 1% over the forecast period. Volume sales of both AFH wipers and AFH boxed facial tissues are projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period. AFH wipers and boxed facial tissues are expected to lead overall growth over the forecast period. Slower growth is expected for AFH paper towels and AFH tablecloths over the forecast period, with volume sales set to grow at respective CAGRs of 1% and 2%. Growth in all these areas will be driven by tourism flows and consumer foodservice, which are projected to perform positively over the forecast period.
Product coverage: Away-From-Home Hygiene, Away-From-Home Tissue.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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