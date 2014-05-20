Fast Market Research recommends "Bags and Luggage in Spain" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- In 2013, bags and luggage was marked by a marginal recovery of sales, driven by popular products, such as backpacks and top handle bags. The important touristic flows attended during the year and the change in legislation in favour of liberalisation of the sale season, are likely to be the most important factors in determining the recovery of bags and luggage in Spain, yet also the dynamism of major brands within bags. Indeed, leading modern fashion companies such as Mango, Pull & Bear and H&M...
Euromonitor International's Bags and Luggagein Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Bags, Luggage.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Bags and Luggage market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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