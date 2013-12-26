New Market Study, "Bags and Luggage in the United Kingdom", Has Been Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Bags and Luggage in the United Kingdom" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Bags and luggage continued to perform strongly relative to the rest of the categories in personal accessories in 2013, aided in large part by the continuing burgeoning popularity of handbags, and also a strong performance from luggage. In both these categories, growth was fuelled by product developments at all price points, with handbags remaining the number one fashion accessory, and outperforming almost every other category. Consumers view handbags as an investment because of their quality...
Euromonitor International's Bags and Luggagein United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Bags, Luggage.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Bags and Luggage market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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