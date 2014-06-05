New Consumer Goods research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- BMI View: Bahrain's consumer electronics market is one of the smallest in the region due to the size of the population. This means that devices are mostly distributed via regional hubs , as it is not cost effective for global vendors to have a local presence . Despite its small size there are considerable opportunities in Bahrain due to the high income s in the country and the propensity of the local population to spend on consumer electronics equipment. S martphones and tablets are the fastest - growing device categories in the market , although big - ticket items such as LED and 3G TV sets will also contribute to the market's expected expansion. While there are many positive aspects to Bahrain's market, it should be noted that civil unrest and an unstable political outlook pose downside risks to our forecasts for the sector's growth .
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Headline Expenditure Projections
- Computer Sales: The market will increase from USD251mn in 2014 to USD323mn in 2018. Over our forecast period, we expect that tablets and notebook hybrids will dominate the consumer market, while demand from SMEs will also support growth.
- AV Sales: The largest sector of the consumer electronics market will be driven by demand for flat-screen TV sets, taking the value of the overall market from USD400mn in 2014 to USD495mn by 2018. The launch of next-generation games consoles in Q4 2013 resulted in a small boost to sales.
- Handset Sales: We predict a rise from USD92mn in 2014 to USD119mn in 2018. The smartphone market is the fastest-developing segment of Bahrain's consumer electronics market, with Samsung keeping a tight grip on its market leadership while global challengers such as Apple, Huawei and Nokia maintain a strong presence.
Key Trends And Developments
The tablet and smartphone markets have proved the most dynamic and competitive segments of the consumer electronics markets in Bahrain, and competition is expected to become more intense in 2014.
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