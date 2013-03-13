New Healthcare research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- BMI View: We expect Bahrain's pharmaceutical market values to grow steadily over the coming years. Key drivers will be volume-based, as the growing population increasingly requires more sophisticated treatments for lifestyle diseases and as healthcare provision expands and modernises. However, while some investment has been made into the local pharmaceutical manufacturing industry, imports will continue to supply the bulk of the demand.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: BHD90mn (US$240mn) in 2011 to BHD100mn (US$260mn) in 2012; +6.12% in both local currency and US dollar terms. Forecast unchanged from Q412.
- Healthcare: BHD420mn (US$1.1bn) in 2011 to BHD500mn (US$1.2bn); +7.3% in both local currency and US dollar terms. Forecast unchanged from Q412.
- Medical devices: BHD30mn (US$70mn) in 2011 to BHD30mn (US$70mn) in 2012; +11.3% in both local currency and US dollar terms. Forecast unchanged from Q412.
Risk/Reward Rating: In our Q113 version of our Pharmaceutical Risk/Reward Ratings (RRRs) matrix for the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Bahrain is still ranked seventh out of the 30 markets surveyed in the region. The country's composite score is unchanged, at 54.9 out of the maximum 100. The country's position is propped up by its favourable risks profile, as its longer term rewards potential remains weighted down by its small population numbers. Globally, Bahrain ranks 38th out of the 95 markets assessed in total using our RRR model.
Key Trends And Developments
- In October 2012, it was reported that the Bahraini Ministry of Health will invest BHD270mn (US$718.08mn) in 18 new projects under the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC)'s 'Marshall Plan'. The ministry, which has prepared a timetable to implement the projects, has already approved the construction of a 60-bed dialysis centre in the Southern Governorate, according to under-secretary for hospital affairs Amin al-Saati. Other projects in the pipeline include a hospital to treat chronic diseases in Muharraq, as well specialised diabetes, health and rehabilitation centres.
- In November 2012, The Gulf Daily News reported that the Minister of Health, Sadiq Al Shehabi, is holding talks with the country's medical professionals. The talks reassess a decision to ban doctors from working in both public and private sectors. The ban is due to come into force from the start of 2013, as part of the authorities' attempt to reduce public sector waiting lists and
