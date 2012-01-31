New Market Study: "Bakken Shale, 2011 - Oil Shale Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020"

New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2012 -- GlobalData's new report "Bakken Shale, 2011 - Oil Shale Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020" provides insight into the exploration and development activities in the Bakken shale play. The report highlights the gas exploration potential of the Bakken shale play, providing details of the key exploration areas, and the major exploration companies in Canada and the US. The report also emphasizes the essential parameters for Bakken gas exploration and production, providing an overview of the various strategic developments for improving infrastructure in the Bakken shale in North Dakota and Montana of the US.
Scope
The report analyzes Bakken shale oil and gas exploration and production activities in the US. The scope of the report includes -
- An overview of the oil and gas exploration in the Bakken shale.
- Discussion of the drivers of the shale oil and gas exploration in the Bakken shale.
- The report provides an overview of the competitive landscape of shale gas exploration in the Bakken shale and provides details of the major companies operating in the region.
- Current exploration and production statistics for the North Dakota and Montana Bakken shale. It also provides a forecast for Bakken shale production from 2011-2020.
- Information on the coverage and an overview of operations in the Bakken shale.
- Information on the major mergers and acquisitions in the Bakken shale during 2008-2011
- Details of the major recent infrastructure developments in the shale.
Reasons to get this Report
The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to -
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into Bakken shale gas exploration in the US
- Identify opportunities and challenges in Bakken shale gas exploration in the US.
- Plan strategies based on expected developments in shale gas exploration activities in the US.
- Understand the competitive landscape of the Bakken shale.
- Keep yourself informed of the key developments in this potential game changing market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Continental Resources Inc, Hess Corporation, Whiting Petroleum Corporation, Crescent Point Energy Corp, EOG Resources Inc
