New Market Study, "Bangladesh Telecommunications Report Q2 2013", Has Been Published

New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "Bangladesh Telecommunications Report Q2 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- BMI View: Bangladesh's telecommunications market harbours significant growth potential given its low penetration rates. Mobile operators so far have been able to only offer basic 2G services, as the regulator has yet to auction 3G licences; this is now scheduled to take place in early 2013. Assuming that the auction proceeds smoothly, the broadband market will also receive a boost, thereby spurring growth and investment in industries that require reliable high-speed internet connectivity.
Key Data
- Our fixed-line, mobile and broadband forecasts have been revised to accommodate more recent data from operators and the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC). Mobile SIM deactivations were recorded in Q412, leaving the year-end user base at a lower point than previously expected. Further deactivations are forecast, and we have sharply revised our five-year mobile forecast.
- Data from the BTRC showed that there were more broadband subscribers in mid-2012 than previously reported. Broadband remains a strong growth industry in light of mobile solutions.
- ARPUs are expected to continue trending downwards to BDT156 in 2017 (average of the top three operators) owing to the prevalence of prepaid subscriptions.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Trends And Developments
State-owned mobile operator Teletalk launched an experimental 3G service in Dhaka in October 2012, making it the first operator to provide 3G services in the country and paving the way for the auction of six 3G licences in 2013 (one of which will be reserved for Teletalk). One of the new licences is to be reserved for a new entrant, while the remaining four licences will be contested by the country's five privately owned mobile operators.
