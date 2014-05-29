New Materials research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Domestic demand grows by 41% over the review period to reach SR22.7 billion in 2012. Imported production grows in tandem with demand while penetration remains at 93% of the total market. Turnover of local producers grows by 70% over the review period to reach SR7.4 billion in 2012. Exports grow in importance as a source of revenue for local producers, generating 80% of revenue. Production revenue is expected to grow by an impressive 76% over the forecast period, amid rising demand and a drive to diversify industrial capacity by the authorities.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Basic Precious and Non-ferrous Metals in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 272. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
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The Basic Precious and Non-ferrous Metals in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 272 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Aluminium, Copper, Lead, Zinc and Tin, Other Non-ferrous Metals, Precious Metals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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