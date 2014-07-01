Fast Market Research recommends "Bath and Shower in Bolivia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Bar soap accounted for 80% of total bath and shower retail value sales in 2012. Bar soap remains an essential product for the majority of Bolivian consumers. The widespread availability of bar soap and its affordability are the basis for its overwhelming popularity in Bolivia. The fact that the vast majority of Bolivian consumers belong to low-income socioeconomic groups means that it is unlikely that the popularity of bar soap will wane at any point for the foreseeable future.
Competitive Landscape
There were no significant changes in the competitive landscape in bath and shower in Bolivia during 2012. Unilever Andina Bolivia SA continued to lead the category, followed by Industrias de Aceite Fino SA. Unilever?s Lux brand and Fino?s Plusbelle brand remain very popular among Bolivian consumers. The affordability of Lux and Plusbelle are the main reason for the popularity of these two brands among low-income and middle-income consumers throughout the country. In addition, these two brands offer consumers various different fragrances, a factor which remains quite important for the majority of Bolivian consumers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Industry Prospects
Bath and shower in Bolivia is set to increase in constant value at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period. Bar soap is likely to remain the largest bath and shower category in Bolivia throughout the forecast period as it remains the only bath and shower product which is affordable for the vast majority of Bolivians who survive on low incomes. The wider availability of various different benefits such as anti-ageing, anti-bacterial and moisturising ingredients is expected to drive growth in bar soap and bath and shower over the forecast period. In addition, more explicit gender segmentation is likely to boost sales of bath and shower products as well.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Bath and Shower industry in Bolivia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Bath and Shower industry in Bolivia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Bath and Shower in Bolivia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Bath and Shower in Bolivia?
- What are the major brands in Bolivia?
- How are sales of private label products evolving?
- What is the importance of intimate washes in the overall category context?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Bar Soap, Bath Additives, Body Wash/Shower Gel, Intimate Hygiene, Liquid Soap, Talcum Powder.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Bath and Shower Products Market in Mexico to 2017
- Bath and Shower Products Market in Peru to 2017
- Bath and Shower Products Market in the United States to 2017
- Bath and Shower Products Market in Sweden to 2017
- Bath and Shower Products Market in Germany to 2017
- Bath and Shower Products Market in Egypt to 2017
- Bath and Shower Products Market in Indonesia to 2017
- Bath and Shower Products Market in Czech Republic to 2017
- Bath and Shower Products Market in Romania to 2017
- Bath and Shower Products Market in the UAE to 2017