Fast Market Research recommends "Belgium Business Forecast Report Q3 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Despite enjoying a relatively stronger recovery than several other eurozone member states, the Belgian economy is nonetheless vulnerable to the lingering crisis in the single currency area.
A particular concern is the national debt, which at close to 100% of GDP, leaves Belgium exposed to a deterioration in risk sentiment and slowdown in economic growth.
A lthough the formation of a new government has ended 18 months of political paralysis, the six-party coalition could yet struggle to overcome ideological differences in order to tackle much-needed fiscal and economic reforms.
Major Forecast Changes
There are no major forecast changes this quarter.
Key Risks To Outlook
Downside Risks To Medium-Term Growth: There are significant downside risks to our economic growth forecasts, particularly stemming from the impact of fiscal consolidation and the eurozone sovereign debt crisis.
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