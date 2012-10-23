Fast Market Research recommends "Biodefense Industry - Market to Benefit from Federal Funding such as the BIO EDEP Fund to Support Security Plans" from GBI Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider has released its latest research report, "Biodefense Industry - Market to Benefit from Federal Funding such as the BIO EDEP Fund to Support Security Plans". The report focuses on the key insights into the biodefense industry. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the biodefense industry. The report examines the bioterrorist events which have resulted in Research and Development (R&D) in the industry. The pharmaceutical countermeasures and treatments by Europe and the US. The report analysis the work of the industry in terms of past, present and future pharmaceutical research, development and production to counter or treat diseases caused by biological attack.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
GBI Research also analyzed pipeline of category A pathogens namely, anthrax, small pox, viral hemorrhagic fever, plague and tularemia. Anthrax (24%), smallpox (32%) and viral hemorrhagic fever (39%) contributed a total of 95% of the molecules to the biodefense industry pipeline. Viral hemorrhagic fever, anthrax and small pox are among the most researched diseases in the biodefense industry. It is attributable because of scale of destruction that these two pathogens can cause. According to GBI Research analysis, Emergent BioSolutions and SIGA Technologies were awarded a total of 15 contracts between 2007 and 2012.
Scope
- Data and analysis on the biodefense industry.
- The competitive landscape of the biodefense industry.
- Key Biodefense Contracts that took place from biodefense industry.
Reasons to Get this Report
- The major trends in R&D in the biodefense industry
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies by identifying the potential region and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop key strategic initiatives by understanding the key focus areas of leading companies.
- Accelerate and strengthen your market position by identifying key companies for mergers, acquisitions and strategic partnerships.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Achaogen, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Bavarian Nordic, Cleveland BioLabs, Dynavax Technologies Inc., Dynport Vaccine Company LLC (DVC), Elusys Therapeutics, Emergent BioSolutions, Ichor Medical Systems, Nanotherapeutics, PharmAthene, SIGA Technologies, XOMA
