Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2012 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research "Biological Strategies in the Emerging Markets - BRIC Countries Will Underpin Future Pharma Growth" which examines two major trends already impacting on marketing strategies in the global pharmaceutical environment. These trends are the rise in importance of biologic products as replacements for the traditional small-molecule drugs in pharmaceutical pipelines, and the emergence of new national markets driven by seismic shifts now taking place among the leading national markets in the global economy. The report discusses the strategies the industry needs to embrace to address these internal and external challenges.
GBI Research analysis highlights the trends in the biologic sector, with their impact on the therapy of a wide range of diseases, and the routes taken by companies to improve their presence in the biologic sector and maximize their product lifecycle management to ensure future growth and shareholder value.
The report offers a thorough analysis of the newly-emerging national markets, including not only the leading BRIC economies but also those economies dubbed "fast followers". In an evolving market environment where an increasing proportion of products currently in late stage clinical development in pharmaceutical companies are biologics, this report discusses the opportunities for building success on these novel approaches in those markets which are set to feature prominently among the top national economies in the very near future.
Scope
- The report describes major classes of biologic medicines, with their therapeutic applications and importance.
- Significant pipeline developments now in advanced clinical trials are identified.
- Major companies already present in the biologic arena are profiled.
- The BRIC markets (Brazil, Russia, India and China) are described in detail, covering their importance as pharmaceutical markets.
- Relevant background for each country, including healthcare provision, pricing and government policies towards foreign companies, is provided.
- A general country analysis for each is also included, covering political, economic, social, technological, legislative and environmental aspects.
- Four other "pharmerging" economies are also discussed in some detail.
- Trends of importance to pharma market planners are discussed, as well as strategies important to foreign companies seeking a foothold in these markets.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Identify the key market opportunities with specific reference to the growth of biologics, so that you can align R&D portfolios to maximize growth
- Develop optimal business strategies on a country-by-country basis, taking account of national market drivers and restraints
- Devise a tailored R&D approach to address specific geographical and therapeutic demands
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Hoffman-La Roche, Novo Nordisk, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Eli Lilly, Sandoz, Teva
