Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- GBI Research's new report, "Biomarkers in Drug Discovery - Integration in Early Stage Promotes Use of Companion Diagnostics to Optimize Therapeutic Outcomes" provides information and analysis on the major trends and issues affecting biomarkers in the drug discovery process. The report describes the history of biomarkers and their role in fulfilling the unmet needs of the conventional drug discovery process. The drivers and barriers for the biomarkers market, along with the key issues faced in the application of biomarkers in the drug discovery process, are highlighted. The report discusses some important technologies being used in the discovery and validation of biomarkers. The integration of different types of biomarkers in each phase of the drug discovery and development process is also studied. Additionally, the report talks about the strategic consolidations that have taken place within the global biomarkers market. These include mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships among companies involved in the manufacturing of biomarkers for drug discovery and research. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
According to Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a biological marker or biomarker is defined as a characteristic that is objectively measured and evaluated as an indicator of normal biologic processes, pathogenic processes, or biological responses to a therapeutic intervention. It can define a physiologic, pathologic or anatomic characteristic or measurement that is thought to relate to some aspect of normal or abnormal biologic function. Changes in biomarkers following treatment may identify safety problems related to a drug candidate or reveal a pharmacological activity that predicts an eventual benefit from treatment. Biomarkers may reduce uncertainty in drug development and evaluation by providing quantitative predictions about drug performance.
Before the application of biomarkers in drug discovery, the process had various drawbacks such as high attrition rates, high costs and erroneous predictions about drug safety and efficacy. The integration of biomarkers has addressed these issues and made the drug discovery process smoother and less costly. The conventional symptom-based drug R&D process, also called the "one-size-fits-all" or "blockbuster" model, is being replaced by personalized medicine so that targeted treatment can be designed for individuals based on their genetic codes
GBI Research analysis indicates that the global biomarkers market has seen substantial growth since 2004, due to improvements in technology and the creation of favorable regulatory norms for the application of biomarkers in drug discovery.
