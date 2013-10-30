New Market Study, "Bottled Water Market in India 2013", Has Been Published

New Beverages market report from Netscribes: "Bottled Water Market in India 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Netscribes' latest market research report titled Bottled Water Market in India 2013 covers a wide spectrum of concerns with regard to the bottled water industry and identifies several factors impacting the sale of bottled water in India. The shortage of safe drinking water around the world, especially in the third world countries, has opened up new avenues of opportunity for the bottled water industry. Bottled water is drinking water that has been treated to make it clean and packaged in plastic or glass bottles meant for sale. Bottled water industry caters to one of the most thriving markets within the country. Right from the year 1995, the bottled water industry has witnessed healthy growth in terms of the number of licensed units and market size. The consumption of smaller bottled water units of 500 ml capacity has increased by around 140% perceptibly. The 20-liter bulk water jars have found phenomenal acceptance in households and at workplaces. Due to the growing market size, one can expect a substantial increase in employment opportunities within the bottled water segment in the near future.
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: Mount Everest Mineral Water Ltd., Amust Water Products (P) Ltd., Aqua Plus Enterprise (India) Pvt. Ltd., Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., Coca-Cola India Pvt. Ltd., Danone Narang Beverages Pvt. Ltd., Dhariwal Industries Ltd., Eureka Forbes Ltd., Natural Sprring Foods Pvt. Ltd., Parle Agro Pvt. Ltd, PepsiCo India Holdings Pvt. Ltd.
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