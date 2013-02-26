Fast Market Research recommends "Bread & Bread products in Switzerland - a Snapshot (2012)" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Bread & Bread products in Switzerland by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This market covers packaged white and non-white bread, savoury specialty breads and savoury pastries & pies. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Bread & Bread products in Switzerland is given in CHF and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Switzerland. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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