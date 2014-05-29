Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Breakfast Cereals in Malaysia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Greater exposure to international health trends and other information through the internet and overseas travel has boosted consumers' awareness as well as willingness to try out various products. This also benefitted cheese, which was traditionally a Western product, with consumers hesitant to try it out in the early review period. The rising sophistication of consumers saw them more educated about the benefits of cheese (high calcium content) and increasingly pairing it with wine.
Competitive Landscape
Kraft Foods (M) Sdn Bhd experienced the largest increase in value share to consolidate its leadership in cheese with a 45% value share during 2013. The established presence and strong marketing campaigns of its Kraft Singles brand benefitted its performance during 2013. This was especially with new consumers of cheese usually starting with unspreadable processed cheese. At the same time, its Philadelphia brand also rose in value share, following the player's active launches in 2012.
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Industry Prospects
Cheese is expected to record a constant value CAGR of 2% over the forecast period due to consumers' rising health consciousness. This will see consumers increasingly welcoming cheese, which is known for its calcium content. Players are also expected to be more active in new product launches with greater health benefits such as reduced fat or other fortified/functional content.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Cheese industry in Malaysia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Cheese industry in Malaysia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Cheese in Malaysia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Cheese in Malaysia?
- What are the major brands in Malaysia?
- Given mounting obesity concerns, are consumers moving from full-fat to reduced fat/fat-free offerings?
- Are consumers moving from unpackaged to packaged cheese?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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