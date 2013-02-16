New Medical Devices market report from Markets and Markets: "Breast Imaging Technologies Market - Technology and Market Analysis & Global Forecasts to 2017"
Breast Imaging Technologies Market (Digital Mammography,3D Breast Tomosynthesis, Breast MRI, Breast Ultrasound, Molecular Breast Imaging, Optical Imaging, PET/CT/PEM Modalities) -Technology and Market Analysis & Global Forecasts to 2017)
The global breast imaging market holds a significant share of the medical device industry owing to rising awareness about the early screening of breast cancer. Though digital Mammography is the gold standard in the current breast imaging market, modalities such as breast MRI Scans, breast ultrasound and CTs are expected to drastically improve the breast Imaging Market scenario.
This research analysis provides, a detailed information on breast imaging technological advancements in breast cancer diagnosis. This research report identifies and evaluates key advancements of breast screening modalities in development and approval stages. Patent analysis, investor analysis and investment opportunity evaluation along with multi-level criteria technology benchmarking are assessed within the breast imaging sector. Strategic recommendations for technology stakeholders are elaborately discussed in this research service.
The report categorizes the entire breast imaging market into ionizing breast imaging modalities and non-ionizing breast imaging modalities based on the technical aspect of use of radiation. The technologies profiled under ionizing breast imaging modalities are Mammography, 3D Breast Tomosynthesis, Cone beam Computed Tomography (CBCT), Positron Emission Mammography (PEM), Molecular Breast Imaging (MBI) or Breast Specific Gamma Imaging (BSGI) and Positron Emission Tomography (PET) various non-ionizing breast screening modalities covered in the report are Breast MRI, Optical Imaging, Breast thermography and Breast Ultrasound.
This report will not only cover the technical aspects of the breast imaging modalities, but also provide quantitative data analysis and growth rates for the current and emerging breast cancer screening modalities. A few technologies are coupled with other technologies, termed as dual modalities, offers better diagnostic procedures for the patients with dense breasts and high risk of cancer. The combination of spectral and Photonics phenomenon has enabled new breast imaging capabilities, providing clinicians with unique views of the structure and functioning, both at the molecular and cellular levels. The report also tracks the regional adoption and development trends, providing strategic recommendation to stay active and compete in the market space. An impact analysis of major drivers and restraints influencing the growth of the market is mapped for the period of five years.
