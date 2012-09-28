New Energy research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- BreitBurn Energy Partners L.P. Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain is an essential source for data, analysis and strategic insight into “BreitBurn Energy Partners L.P.”. The report provides key information relating to oil and gas assets of the company along with its operations across the value chain. The report examines the company’s business structure, operations and products, and provides an analysis of its key revenue lines.
Scope
- Provides information on length or historical production or capacity data on Company’s oil and gas assets across the value chain
- Forecasts capacity of major oil and gas assets to 2016
- Reports oil and gas assets for each country including operator and equity details for major oil and gas assets of Company
- Provides summary analysis of key revenue lines and strategy
- Details on Company’s business description, locations and subsidiaries as well as a list of products and services
- Latest mergers and acquisitions, partnerships or financings of the company including debt, equity or venture finance.
Note*: Some sections may be missing if data is unavailable for the company.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Research your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects
- Assess your competitor’s major energy assets and their historic and forecast performances
- Identify and assess potential corporate and asset investment opportunities
- Support sales activities by understanding your customers businesses better
- Qualify prospective partners and suppliers
- Obtain up to date company information.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Berry Petroleum Company, Bill Barrett Corporation, Encore Energy Partners LP, Petrohawk Energy Corporation, Stone Energy Corporation, Swift Energy Company
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
