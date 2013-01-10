Recently published research from GlobalData, "Building Energy Management System (BEMS) - Global Market Size, Market Share and Competitive Landscape Analysis to 2020", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- GlobalData's latest research "Building Energy Management System (BEMS) - Global Market Size, Market Share and Competitive Landscape Analysis to 2020" provides in-depth analysis of Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) market at global as well as at country level. Building Energy Management System (BEMS) is emerging as an important tool to minimize energy consumed by buildings. The BEMS is a system that can help building operators to monitor and control building systems. The global market for Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) will continue to grow at a gradual pace though it will show signs of slow growth in North America and Europe during later half of 2011-2020. The global BEMS market will grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the period 2011-2020 driven mostly by the emergence of Asia-Pacific markets and East European markets. The markets in Europe and North America will be driven mostly by the regional targets for energy efficiencies and reduction in cost of energy consumption. Asia-Pacific region lacks any specific reason for growth except the rising need to be more energy efficient but it will be quite some time before the level of awareness about energy efficiency among building operators and owners in this region matches with those in the Western nations. The report covers various aspects of BEMS industry such as market sizing, outlook, key issues and competitive landscape analysis. Starting with an analysis of global BEMS market, it explores segmentation of the market between different regions and market for cloud-based services for building energy management systems along with some of the key drivers and restraints affecting the growth of BEMS market at global level. The report proceeds to analyze the key regional markets BEMS across the globe providing percentage contribution hardware, software and services markets. The report also provides information on the vendor landscape, technology trends and cost of implementation of BEMS for different consumer groups.
Scope
- Key geographies including the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, Japan, Singapore and China.
- Market size data of global and key Building Energy Management Systems markets.
- Annualized market revenue data from 2011 to 2020.
- Segmentation of Market by hardware, software and services offered by BEMS industry players
- Qualitative analysis of market drivers, restraints, government plan and policies,
- Cost Analysis of implementation of BEMS across different consumer segments
- Technical Analysis includes technology trend and benefits of BEMS
- Market Share analysis of the key players and their product offerings.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Facilitate decision making based on strong historic and forecast data for global and national markets for Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS).
- Develop strategies for market penetration and product development.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Johnson Controls, Inc., Schneider Electric SA, Siemens AG, Honeywell International, Inc.
