New Market Study, "Bulgaria Oil & Gas Report Q1 2014", Has Been Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Bulgaria Oil & Gas Report Q1 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- The Bulgarian business environment remains challenging with ongoing conflicts between Lukoil and Customs authorities downstream and a moratorium on hydraulic fracturing upstream.
Bulgaria's oil sector is uninspiring with limited new activity and a continued decline in domestic production. Upside in Bulgaria's oil and gas sector comes from the US$1.2bn investment to upgrade the Neftochim refinery which will add a 50,000 barrel per day vacuum distillation unit, and from the natural gas sector which is looking increasingly positive. New gas projects being brought online both on and offshore will add to domestic output, as well as growing prospects from offshore seismic projects.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The main trends and developments in Bulgaria's oil and gas sector are:
- In September 2013, PetroCeltic successfully completed the tie-back of the Kaliakra-1 well to the Galata production platform. The addition of the Kaliakra tie-back will boost gas production to just over 500Mcm in 2013.
- In October 2013, TransAtlantic Petroleum spud the Deventci-R2 well in the Koynare concession. Sales of gas from the well are expected from 2014, with the wider area helping Bulgaria to continue year-on-year growth of domestic gas production through to 2016. Further 3D seismic to study structures of the Koynare fault trend is also due for 2014.
- The offshore East Kavarna field will be brought on stream in 2014, further adding to gas production growth. We anticipate production to reach 800Mcm by 2017.
- Further upside to Black Sea potential could be gained in the Khan-Asparuh block, to the South of Romania's successful Neptun block. In June 2013 OMV, Total and Repsol began the largest 3D seismic survey ever in the Black Sea.
- Despite growing interest in the Black Sea, it has not all been positive. The tender for the Teres block, located next to Khan-Asparuh, was cancelled after receiving no bids.
- One operational licence at Lukoil's Neftochim Burgas refinery was revoked by the Bulgarian customs authority. This was reportedly due to the company failing to install metering equipment by the March 2013 deadline, a prerequisite set out by the authority to combat smuggling and tax evasion.
- A new vacuum distillation unit with a capacity of 50,000 barrels per day (b/d) is in the process of being built by Technip. The new capacity is expected to be operational by 2015.
- Bulgaria's Risk/Reward Ratings remain unchanged as the upstream sector fails to lure major investment while its downstream remains in the hands of Lukoil. Bulgaria remains mid-table in our Central and Eastern Europe Oil & Gas RRRs.
- Progress on improving cross-border gas infrastructure trade flexibility continues as the development of interconnectors between Bulgaria and Romania, Serbia, Greece and Turkey reach different stages of completion.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2013
- OJSC Rosneft Oil Company Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2013
- Insignia Energy Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2013
- Second Wave Petroleum Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2013
- Plains Exploration & Production Company Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2013
- Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2013
- McMoRan Exploration Co. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2013
- Greenfields Petroleum Corporation Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2013
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Company Intelligence Report
- Petoro AS Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2013