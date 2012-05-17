Fast Market Research recommends "Business and Investment Opportunity in the Brazilian Health Insurance Industry: Analyses and Forecasts to 2016" from BRICdata, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2012 -- The Brazilian health insurance category increased from BRL9.8 billion in 2007 to BRL15.1 billion in 2011, recording a CAGR of 11.27% over the review period. Over the same period, the number of new policies sold in the Brazilian health insurance category increased from 69.14 million to 88.42 million. Overall, the category is expected to record a CAGR of 6.32% over the forecast period to reach a projected value of BRL16.2 billion in 2016. Over the same period, the number of new policies sold in the Brazilian health insurance category is expected to increase from 95.66 million in 2012 to 116.34 million in 2016.
Key Highlights
During the review period, the penetration of Brazilian health insurance products increased from 0.34% in 2007 to 0.54% in 2011, as many new policies were sold across the country.
- During the review period, the penetration of Brazilian health insurance products increased from 0.34% in 2007 to 0.54% in 2011, as many new policies were sold across the country.
- The health insurance market is concentrated, with the leading eight companies accounting for a 69% share of the total retained premium in 2011.
- One of the key challenges for the health insurance market is financing insurance claims due to the increasing cost of healthcare services which is fuelled by rising medical inflation and a growth in the cost of medical equipment and technology.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the health insurance market in Brazil:
- It provides historical values for Brazil's health insurance industry for the 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Brazil's health insurance industry, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including premium per capita, incurred loss, loss ratio and paid claims
- It entails the competitive landscape in the Brazilian health insurance industry along with the product innovation and customer targeting strategies followed
- It analyses the various distribution channels for health insurance products in Brazil
- It profiles the top health insurance companies in Brazil along with snapshots of their major products and services
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Porto Seguro S.A., Amil Assistencia Medica Internacional Ltda., Bradesco Seguros S.A., Sul America SA, Unimed Paulistana
