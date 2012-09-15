Recently published research from Timetric, "Business Indicators in the European Construction Industry 2012-2013: Survey Brief", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2012 -- "Business Indicators in the European Construction Industry 2012-2013: Survey Brief" is a new report by Timetric that analyzes how business indicators are set to change in the European construction industry in 2012-2013. The report also identifies future growth of buyers and suppliers, staff recruitment and M&A. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors in Europe, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities.
Scope
The report features the opinions of European construction industry respondents related to the following:
- Revenue growth expectations
- Future developments in business structure
- Capital expenditure expectations
- Planned change in staff recruitment
- Merger and acquisition activity expectations
Reasons to Get this Report
- Drive revenues by understanding future product investment areas and growth regions
