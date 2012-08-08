New Market Study: "Business Indicators in the Mining Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Brief"

New Materials market report from ICD-Research: "Business Indicators in the Mining Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Brief"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- - Analysis of opinions drawn from leading mining industry executives.
- Analysis of revenuue growth of global mining industry.
- Analysis of future expectations for the growth prospects of mining companies.
Summary
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research's exclusive panel of leading mining industry executives. In this report, executives provide future expectations regarding their company's growth prospects and insight into the type and likelihood of structural changes in the competitive landscape, in terms of mergers and acquisitions and business structure. It also examines overall change in organization's capital expenditure and staff recruitment activity and provides a snapshot of business outlook and mood across the industry. Industry trends in this area are also analyzed by comparison with the results of our 2010 and 2011 ICD Research surveys, providing the opportunity to track changes in attitude.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- The opinions and forward looking statements of 250 industry executives have been captured in our in-depth survey, of which 32% represent Director and C-level respondents.
- The research is based on primary survey research conducted by ICD Research accessing its B2B panels comprised of senior purchase decision makers and leading supplier organizations.
- The geographical scope of the research is global - drawing on the activity and expectations of leading industry players across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and Middle East.
- This report covers data and analysis on revenue growth expectations of global mining companies.
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report will help you to understand revenue growth projections of global mining industry.
- This report will help you to understand future developments in business structure from buyers and suppliers point of view.
- This report will help you to better understand the M&A activity of the global mining industry.
- This report will help you to uncover the business outlook, key challenges and opportunities identified by suppliers and buyers.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Mining Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Mining Industry
- Global Mining Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Mining Industry
- Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Mining Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- Threats and Opportunities in the Mining Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Brief
- Procurement Behaviors and Strategies in the Mining Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Brief
- Business Confidence in the Global Mining Industry in 2011-12: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, and Demand and Expenditure Forecast
- Global Mining Industry Outlook Survey 2011-2012: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies
- Threats and Opportunities in the Mining Industry - 2011-2012: Survey Brief
- Buyer Spend Activity and Procurement Behaviors and Strategies in the Mining Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- Industry Dynamics in the Mining Industry - 2011-2012: Survey Brief