Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2012 -- China has the largest retail building construction market among the BRIC nations. China comprised 57.6% of the total BRIC market in 2011 and was followed by India with a 21.2% share, Russia, which accounted for 18.8% and Brazil, which constituted 2.4%. New construction activity occupied the highest share among all activities across all four countries. In Brazil, demolition activity also comprised a substantial market share as old buildings were demolished in order to build new infrastructure. Refurbishment activity accounted for the second-highest market share in Russia, India and China. In terms of retail construction growth rates on a year-on-year basis, all four markets recorded substantial growth rates before the global financial crisis of 2008. In comparison to figures from 2007, China grew by 401.5% in 2008, Brazil grew by 54.1%, India by 13.2% and Russia by 50.2%. In 2009, the Russian category recorded a decline of 34% over figures from 2008. However, in 2010 it recovered and is expected to post a growth rate of 18.2% in 2012. The Brazilian category also decelerated following the global financial crisis, however, unlike Russia, is expected to post a loss in 2012. In contrast, India was only marginally affected and continued to grow during the review period. The Chinese category was supported by infrastructure-related investments made by the government in late 2008 and grew as a result.
Key Highlights
- The Brazilian retail buildings construction market grew at a CAGR of 22.26% during the review period and is projected to grow at a rate of 8.55% over the forecast period.
- One of the most significant changes observed during the review period in Brazil was a shift from the construction of smaller shopping centers to luxury malls.
- The Russian retail building construction market grew at a CAGR of 6% during the review period and is projected to grow at a rate of 8.59% over the forecast period.
- The demand for retail building construction in Russia decelerated from its pre-recession levels in 2007. Before 2008, the enthusiasm surrounding the Russian retail sector aided growth in the retail building construction category.
- The retail construction market in India grew at a rate of 19.8% during the review period and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.49% over the forecast period.
- Globally, India is the fifth-largest retail market and valued US$481 billion in 2011, growing on average at 12% per annum.
- Chinese retail building construction grew at a CAGR of 33.89% during the review period and is projected to grow at a rate of 13.33% over the review period.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the retail building construction market in the BRIC countries:
- It provides historical values for the BRIC retail building construction market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 period
