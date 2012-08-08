Fast Market Research recommends "Butadiene Industry Outlook in Korea to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- GlobalData's report, Butadiene Industry Outlook in Korea to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Korea Butadiene industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Butadiene industry in Korea. The report covers Korea Butadiene plants and presents installed capacity by key feedstock, process and technology. In addition, it presents Butadiene demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Butadiene producers in Korea. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Korea Butadiene industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- Butadiene industry supply scenario in Korea from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by key feedstock, production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned Butadiene plants in Korea with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, key feedstock and operator and equity details
- Butadiene industry market dynamics in Korea from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Butadiene plants
- Company shares of key Butadiene producers in the country
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Butadiene industry in Korea
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the Butadiene industry in Korea
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Butadiene industry in Korea
- Understand the market positioning of Butadiene producers in Korea
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Korea
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Honam Petrochemical Corporation, LG Chem, Ltd., Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd., SK Innovation Co., Ltd., Daelim Industrial Co., Ltd.
