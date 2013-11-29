New Materials research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Butadiene or 1,3-butadiene is a colorless gas that is condensed to liquid just below minus 4.0degC and is highly reactive. It is soluble in alcohol and ether, but insoluble in water and is polymerized easily in the presence of oxygen. It is obtained as a byproduct of the manufacture of ethylene and propylene by selective distillation of cracked naphtha or gas oil stream. It is an important feedstock to manufacture various chemicals and materials that further serve diverse industries that include automotive, paints, textile, appliance manufacturing, etc. Its main application segments include SBR, Polybutadiene Rubber (PBR), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Resins (ABS), Styrene Butadiene Latex (SB Latex), Adiponitrile, and Nitrile Rubber (NR).
This market has grown considerably during the past few years and is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the next five years, mainly driven by growing demand in the Asia-Pacific region. Asia-Pacific is the biggest consumer of butadiene, followed by Europe and North America, which consumed more than half of the total global demand in 2012. China is the biggest consumer of butadiene, and is also among the fastest growing markets with a CAGR of about 6.2% from 2013 to 2018. The European and North American markets are comparatively mature with a demand growth well below the average market growth.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
SBR manufacturers are the largest consumers of this product, which consumed less than one third of the total global demand. PBR manufacturers are the second largest consumers and also the fastest growing end-use segment of butadiene, with an expected CAGR of about 4.9% from 2013 to 2018.
This study basically aims to estimate the global market of butadiene and its derivatives for 2013 and to project the expected demand of the same by 2018. This market research study provides a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of this global market. It provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, winning imperatives, challenges, and key issues in the market. The market is further segmented and projected for major regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and ROW, which is further segmented for key countries in each region. We have used various secondary sources such as encyclopedia, directories, and databases to identify & collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of this global market. The primary sources-experts from related industries and suppliers have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects of butadiene and its derivatives.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Styrenics Market - Polystyrene (Expanded, GPPS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, SBR, UPR - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- Propionic Acid & Derivatives Market By Applications (Animal Feed & Grain Preservatives, Food Preservatives, Herbicides, Cellulose Acetate Propionate) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018
- Emulsion Polymers Market by Type (Acrylic, Vinyl, SB Latex, Polyurethane Dispersion & Others), Application (Paints & Coatings, Paper & Paperboard, Adhesives & Sealants & Others) & Geography - Global Trends and Forecasts to 2018
- Acrylic Acid & Its Derivatives Market - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018
- Hot Melt Adhesives Market by Products (EVA, Styrenic Block, Polyolefin, Polyurethane, & Others), By Applications (Packaging, Non-Woven, Pressure Sensitive, Construction, Bookbinding, & Others), by Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- Adhesives & Sealants Market By Chemical Type, By Technology, By Applications (Pressure Sensitive Adhesive, Packaging , Construction, Automotive, Woodwork, & Others) & By Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- Phosphorus & Derivatives Market By Type (Ammonium and Industrial Phosphate, Phosphoric Acid, Phosphorus Chloride and Pentasulfide), and Application (Fertilizer, Detergent, Food, Water Treatment, Flame Retardant) - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018
- Automotive Plastics Market for Passenger Cars, By Type (Polypropylene, Polyurethane, HDPE, ABS, Polycarbonate & Composites), Application (Interior, Exterior & Under Bonnet) & Geography- Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market by Types (Unfilled, Carbon Filled, Glass Filled), Applications (Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Electronics & Electrical, Industrial) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- Amino Resin Market - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018