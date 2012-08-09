Recently published research from Canadean, "Buyer Spend Activity in the Beverage Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Brief", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- - Analysis of opinions drawn from leading beverage industry executives.
- Provides data on the current size of procurement budgets of buyer companies in the beverage industry.
- Provides insight into the buying behaviors of the global beverage industry and market competition for supplier companies.
Summary
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Scope
- The opinions and forward looking statements of 144 industry executives have been captured in our in-depth survey, of which 29% represent Director and C-level respondents.
- The research is based on primary survey research conducted by Canadean accessing its B2B panels comprised of senior purchase decision makers and leading supplier organizations.
- The geographical scope of the research is global - drawing on the activity and expectations of leading industry players across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and Middle East.
- This report covers data and analysis on buyer expenditure.
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report provides historical procurement expenditure by buyer type and region.
- This report provides analysis on the changing spending behavior of buyers by product and category.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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