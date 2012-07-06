New Market Study: "Buyer Spend Activity in the Oil and Gas Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Brief"

New Energy market report from ICD-Research: "Buyer Spend Activity in the Oil and Gas Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Brief"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- - Analysis of opinions drawn from leading oil and gas industry executives.
- Provides data on the current size of procurement budgets of buyer companies in the oil and gas industry.
- Provides insight into the buying behaviors of the global oil and gas industry and market competition for supplier companies.
Summary
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research's exclusive panel of leading oil and gas industry executives. It analyzes how spending activities are set to change in the oil and gas industry in 2012-13. This report gives you access to the category-level spending behavior of leading purchase decision makers. The report also provides access to information categorized by region, company type and size.
Scope
- The opinions and forward looking statements of 279 industry executives have been captured in our in-depth survey, of which 24% represent Director and C-level respondents.
- The research is based on primary survey research conducted by ICD Research accessing its B2B panels comprised of senior purchase decision makers and leading supplier organizations.
- The geographical scope of the research is global - drawing on the activity and expectations of leading industry players across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and Middle East.
- This report covers data and analysis on buyer expenditure.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report provides historical procurement expenditure by buyer type and region.
- This report provides analysis on the changing spending behavior of buyers by product and category.
