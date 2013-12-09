New Market Study, "Cables: Global Industry Guide", Has Been Published

New Manufacturing research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Global Cables industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value , and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global cables market.
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global cables market.
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key cables market players' global operations and financial performance.
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global cables market with five year forecasts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The cables market reflects the sale of power and telecoms cables. Telecoms cabling consists of metallic and fiber optic cabling. Power cabling consists of medium, high, and extra high voltage cable. Values are given at retail selling price (RSP) and all currency conversions have been calculated at constant 2012 annual average exchange rates.
The global cables market had total revenues of $75,979.6m in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% between 2008 and 2012.
The power cables segment was the market's most lucrative in 2012, with total revenues of $53,889.2m, equivalent to 70.9% of the market's overall value.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the global cables market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the global cables market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global cables market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global cables market?
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