Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Caerus Oil and Gas LLC, (Caerus) has agreed to acquire certain natural gas assets in Northeast Colorado and Kansas, from PDC Energy, Inc. (PDC Energy) for a purchase consideration of approximately US$200MM in cash, subject to purchase price adjustments. The transaction will have an effective date of January 1, 2013. The transaction includes an assumption of all PDC Energy's firm transportation obligations related to the assets to be acquired, as well as certain natural gas hedging positions for the years 2013-2015. The transaction does not include the acquisition of Wattenberg field acreage in Colorado.
- Rationale behind Caerus Oil and Gas LLC's plan to acquire natural gas assets in Northeast Colorado and Kansas from PDC Energy, Inc. for about US$200MM
- To know about the expansion of Caerus's natural gas asset base in Northeast Colorado and Kansas as a result of this acquisition.
- Geography Covered- US
- To understand the strategic intent behind Caerus' planned acquisition of natural gas assets from PDC Energy
- To understand PDC Energy's plan to sell its natural gas assets in order to accelerate pace of horizontal drilling program in its core Wattenberg and Utica Shale assets
