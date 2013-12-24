New Market Study, "Cafes/Bars in Colombia", Has Been Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Cafes/Bars in Colombia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- Although per capita consumption of coffee remains low in Colombia, consumption of premium coffees, not only at home but also in specialised coffee shops, has shown considerable development according to the information released by the programme Toma Cafe. Over the last few years of the review period, Toma Cafe has been promoting coffee consumption as well as focusing on widening consumer knowledge of coffee. According to the programme, between June 2011 and July 2012 premium coffee consumption...
Euromonitor International's Cafes/Bars in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Bars/Pubs, Cafes, Chained Cafes/Bars, Independent Cafes/Bars, Juice/Smoothie Bars, Specialist Coffee Shops.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cafes/Bars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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