New Market Study, "Cafes/Bars in South Korea", Has Been Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Cafes/Bars in South Korea", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- The expansion of chained operators underpinned growth in total cafes/bars outlet numbers and current value sales in 2011, as independents showed declines in both respects. Growth in total outlet numbers was slower than in 2010, partly due to increasing saturation but also because the rate of decline in the number of independent outlets accelerated as competition from chains intensified. Conversely, growth in total current value sales was up on 2010, and significantly stronger than the review...
Euromonitor International's Cafes/Bars in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Bars/Pubs, Cafes, Chained Cafes/Bars, Independent Cafes/Bars, Juice/Smoothie Bars, Specialist Coffee Shops.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cafes/Bars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- South Korean Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in South Korea to 2016
- Future of Wine Consumption in South Africa, 2005-15
- Future of Spirits Consumption in South Korea, 2005-15
- Future of Wine Consumption in South Korea, 2005-15
- Future of Spirits Consumption in South Africa, 2005-15
- Hotels in South Africa to 2016: Market Databook
- Hotels in South Korea to 2016: Market Databook
- Refining Industry Outlook in South and Central America, 2012 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries to 2016
- Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing in India, China and South Korea - Regulatory Framework, Infrastructure Support and Discovery Funding Create an Environment Conducive to Growth
- Respiratory Devices Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018