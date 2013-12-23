New Market Study, "Cameroon Business Forecast Report Q1 2014", Has Been Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Cameroon Business Forecast Report Q1 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Economic expansion in Cameroon is accelerating, and we forecast real GDP growth of 4.6% in 2014. The country's economy will out -perform its Central African peers, averaging 4.8% real GDP growth between 2014 and 2017.
Faltering oil production and high import demand will cause Cam -eroon's current account deficit to widen to 6.0% in 2014. We expect the shortfall to remain relatively stable over the coming years
High spending on capital projects will keep the country's fiscal deficit wide. The shortfall could expand rapidly if the government is unable to control spending on costly fuel subsidies.
The Banque des Etats de l'Afrique Centrale cut its core interest rate by 250 basis points to 3.25% on October 31 2013. While we do not expect that the cut will have a significant impact on the regional economy, further loosening is likely in 2014.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key risks to outlook
Escalating violence in the Central African Republic poses a threat to Cameroon's eastern province. We believe that the government will succeed in preventing a major breakdown of political authority, but a larger-than-expected influx of refugees could destabilise the region.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Country Reports research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Chile Business Forecast Report Q1 2014
- Spain Business Forecast Report Q1 2014
- Hungary Business Forecast Report Q1 2014
- Russia Business Forecast Report Q1 2014
- Mexico Business Forecast Report Q1 2014
- Brazil Business Forecast Report Q1 2014
- Lithuania Business Forecast Report Q1 2014
- Australia Business Forecast Report Q1 2014
- Vietnam Business Forecast Report Q1 2014
- Kuwait Business Forecast Report Q1 2014