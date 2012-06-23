New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Canada ENT Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Diagnostic Devices, Hearing Aid Devices, Hearing Implants and Others" provides key market data on the Canada ENT Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within five market categories - Diagnostic Devices, Hearing Aid Devices, Hearing Implants, Nasal Splints and Voice Prosthesis. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for ENT Devices market categories - Diagnostic Devices, Hearing Aid Devices, Hearing Implants, Nasal Splints and Voice Prosthesis.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within five market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the five market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Canada ENT Devicesmarket.
- Key players covered include Sonova Holding AG, William Demant Holding A/S, Siemens Healthcare, Widex A/S, Starkey Laboratories, Inc., GN ReSound A/S and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the Canada ENT Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Sonova Holding AG, William Demant Holding A/S, Siemens Healthcare, Widex A/S, Starkey Laboratories, Inc., GN ReSound A/S, Cochlear Limited, MED-EL, Natus Medical Incorporated, Welch Allyn Inc., Atos Medical AB
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Mexico ENT Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Diagnostic Devices, Hearing Aid Devices, Hearing Implants and Others
- Saudi Arabia ENT Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Diagnostic Devices, Hearing Aid Devices, Hearing Implants and Others
- Israel ENT Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Diagnostic Devices, Hearing Aid Devices, Hearing Implants and Others
- Argentina ENT Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Diagnostic Devices, Hearing Aid Devices, Hearing Implants and Others
- Europe ENT Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Diagnostic Devices, Hearing Aid Devices, Hearing Implants and Others
- Czech Republic ENT Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Diagnostic Devices, Hearing Aid Devices, Hearing Implants and Others
- Sweden ENT Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Diagnostic Devices, Hearing Aid Devices, Hearing Implants and Others
- Germany ENT Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Diagnostic Devices, Hearing Aid Devices, Hearing Implants and Others
- Russian Federation ENT Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Diagnostic Devices, Hearing Aid Devices, Hearing Implants and Others
- New Zealand ENT Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Diagnostic Devices, Hearing Aid Devices, Hearing Implants and Others