New Construction research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- BMI View: The Canadian pharmaceutical and healthcare market will become increasingly attractive to pharmaceutical companies over the next few years as e conomic growth in the country gradually accelerate s. The hospitable business environment, improving healthcare coverage and broader drug reimbursement lists will continue to provide revenue-generating opportunities for drugmakers.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: CAD25.6bn (USD24.9bn) in 2013 to CAD25.9bn (USD22.5bn) in 2014; +0.8% in local currency terms and -9.7% in US dollar terms. Forecast changed from Q214 due to changes to macroeconomic data.
- Healthcare : CAD204.5bn (USD198.6bn) in 2013 to CAD212.1bn (USD184.5bn) in 2014; +3.7% in local currency terms and -7.1% in US dollar terms. Forecast up from Q214 due to changes to macroeconomic data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Risk/Reward Rating
Canada scores 68.7 in BMI's Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Risk/Reward Ratings (RRR) matrix, making it the second-most attractive pharmaceutical market in America.
Key Trends And Developments
- In April 2014 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International announced the proposed acquisition of Allergan, which is best known for its anti-wrinkle treatment Botox (onabotulinumtoxinA), by offering to swap each Allergan share for USD48.30 in cash and 0.83 Valeant shares on 21 April, 2014.
- In April 2014, GlaxoSmithKline's Incruse Ellipta (umeclidinium) received market authorisation (MA) in Canada as a long-term, once-daily maintenance bronchodilator treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis and emphysema. This is the first MA granted for this product anywhere in the world.
- In April 2014, AbbVie announced that a new treatment called Duodopa (levodopa/carbidopa intestinal gel), is now available to Canadians suffering from advanced Parkinson's disease.
BMI Economic View: Economic growth in Canada will gradually accelerate over the next few years,...
The Canada Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report features Business Monitor International (BMI)'s forecasts for drugs and healthcare expenditure and imports and exports, focusing on the growth outlook for the prescription, OTC, patented drugs and generics market segments.
BMI's Canada Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report provides industry professionals, strategists, company executives, investors, analysts and sales/marketing heads with independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the Canadian pharmaceutical and healthcare industry.
Key Benefits
- Benchmark BMI's independent pharmaceutical and healthcare industry forecasts for Canada to test other views - a key input for successful budgeting and strategic business planning in the Canadian pharmaceutical and healthcare market.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Indonesia Infrastructure Report Q3 2014
- Romania Infrastructure Report Q3 2014
- Singapore Infrastructure Report Q3 2014
- South Korea Infrastructure Report Q3 2014
- Argentina Infrastructure Report Q3 2014
- Poland Infrastructure Report Q3 2014
- Iran Infrastructure Report Q3 2014
- Saudi Arabia Infrastructure Report Q3 2014
- Iraq Infrastructure Report Q3 2014
- Australia Infrastructure Report Q3 2014