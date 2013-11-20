New Market Study, "Canada Telecommunications Report Q4 2013", Has Been Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Canada Telecommunications Report Q4 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Canada's mobile market continues to be dominated by the three major operators and exhibits slow and steady growth. Laws on spectrum transfers, foreign ownership as well as network sharing obligations have drawn the ire of Telus, Bell and Rogers, leading to court cases challenging the rulings. The measures are aimed at increasing competition in the market. However, it has not resulted in a strong fourth player emerging, given that consolidation between the smaller operators has not occurred. We do not expect to see a fourth player emerge until at least the January 2014 spectrum auction and even then, investors may be put off by the challenge. With the newer entrants all putting themselves up for sale in Q113, it seems likely that they are close to exhausting their financial reserves and that their strategy of targeting the low-cost prepaid market has not paid off. However, there are opportunities that could be attractive for potential entrants; penetration is exceptionally low for a developed market at 77.1%, while ARPU continues to grow among most of the major operators.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Data
- All the major mobile operators including Telus, Bell Wireless, Rogers Wireless and MTS Mobility all reported net mobile subscriber additions in Q213, returning to growth following market contraction in Q113. We expect subscriber growth to pick up in the second half of 2013 and the market is on track to meet BMI's mobile sector growth forecasts for the 2013-2017 period.
- The principal operators - including regional players MTS and SaskTel - continue to roll out 4G services based on LTE technology. Although they remain reluctant to disclose adoption rates, continued growth in the number of smartphone and tablet users suggests they would be unwise to curtail 3G/4G investment any time soon.
- There data available regarding the development of the fixed-line, broadband and pay-TV markets, from selected operators is on track with our forecasts for the 2013-2017 and we have left them unchanged.
Key Trends & Developments
Bell Canada has chosen to seek legal advice against the Canadian government's insistence that it provide roaming and tower sharing agreements to smaller rivals, according to Cellular-News. Previously, the government announced that any new market entrants would be allowed to negotiate for roaming access with the major networks. In the past, any new deals that were made with new companies to share tower rights would usually only last about years, meaning they are ultimately encouraged to deploy their own network development. However, the Canadian government has scrapped that ruling, prompting Bell's decision.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Caribbean Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- Hong Kong Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- Australia Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- Kazakhstan and Central Asia Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- North Africa Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- Chile Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- Central America Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- South Korea Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- China Telecommunications Report Q4 2013
- Brazil Telecommunications Report Q4 2013