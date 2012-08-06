New Market Study: "Cardiovascular Device Companies: Surveying the Global Competitive Landscape"

Recently published research from Espicom Business Intelligence, "Cardiovascular Device Companies: Surveying the Global Competitive Landscape", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- This expanded and fully revised 414-page report provides a complete picture of how robust the cardiovascular device sector is and how well companies are performing. The report is organised into 2 sections:
AN OVERVIEW OF PRODUCT APPROVALS AND REGULATORY ISSUES IN THE US, EUROPE AND BEYOND
This insightful overview throws the spotlight on the regulatory climate for cardiovascular device companies in the US and Europe. It examines the process for approving products in the US, the impact of potential regulatory changes in the US and improvements to the EU regulatory process.
A DETAILED REVIEW OF 60 COMPANIES
Key areas covered for each carefully selected company include:
Company Overview
Key Personnel
Key Milestones
Competitor Analysis
Products/Technologies
R&D and Research Strategy
Key Agreements and Alliances
Financial Data
Comprehensive Contact Details
This report is an essential desk reference and a timely aid to market planning and competitor awareness. Importantly it does not just concentrate on the sector's leading lights but also examines some of the smaller innovators that sometimes get overlooked until they get snapped up by the big companies.
Now in its seventh year of publication the report is driven by the latest takeovers and new entrants. The report has been written and researched by Espicom's experts in the field Lawrence Miller, who also edits the respected newsletter Cardiovascular Device Business, and Sarah Tomblin. The report is backed by a regular newsfeed of cardiovascular device articles that collectively provide a compelling package of competitive data. No other report provides such a level of complimentary information.
Shining the spotlight on 60 companies who lead the market with novel and progressive technologies 60 companies assessed
Abbott Laboratories
Abiomed
Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics
AorTech International
Arterial Remodeling Technologies
AtCor Medical
AtriCure
Berlin Heart
Bioheart
Biosensors International
Biotronik
Blue Medical
Boston Scientific
B Braun
Cambridge Heart
CardiacAssist
Cardica
CardioFocus
CardioKinetix
CardioMEMS
Cardionovum
Carmat
CircuLite
Cordis
CorMatrix Cardiovascular
Defibtech
Deltex Medical
Edwards Lifesciences
Elixir Medical
Endologix
Endosense
Getinge AB
Heartware International
Hexacath
Jarvik Heart
Impulse Dynamics
InspireMD
LeMaitre Vascular
Lombard Medical
Medtronic
MiCardia
Miracor Medical Systems
nContact
Opto Circuits (India)
OrbusNeich
Reva Medical
Sahajanand Medical Technologies
SeptRX
Sorin
Stereotaxis
St Jude Medical
Sunshine Heart
SynCardia Systems
