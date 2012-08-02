New Construction market report from Timetric: "CEO Opinions on Buyer Spend Activity in the Global Construction Industry: Survey Brief"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- "CEO Opinions on Buyer Spend Activity in the Global Construction Industry: Survey Brief" is a new report by Timetric that analyzes C-level executives responses to understand how buyer spend activity in the construction industry are set to change in 2012-2013. This report gives you access to the annual procurement budgets, planned change in procurement expenditure, procurement expenditure by products and services, expected changes in regional supplier prices. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by company type and sizes.
Scope
The report features the opinions of global construction industry respondents related to the following:
- Annual procurement budgets
- Planned change in procurement expenditure
- Procurement expenditure on products and services
- Expected changes in regional supplier prices
- Provides insights into the changing buyer budgets and direction of spend in the future
