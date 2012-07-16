New Market Study: "Cereal Crops - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide"

New Food market report from MarketLine: "Cereal Crops - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- Cereal Crops - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Cereal Crops industry. The report includes easily comparable data on market value, volume, segmentation and market share, plus full five year market forecasts. It examines future problems, innovations and potential growth areas within the market.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Compares data from Brazil, Russia, India, and China, alongside individual chapters on each country. .
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the cereal crops industry and had a total market value of $214,193.5 million in 2011.
India was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 11.3% over the 2007-11 period.
Within the cereal crops industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $136,212.7 million in 2011.
Why you should buy this report
- Spot future trends and developments
- Inform your business decisions
- Add weight to presentations and marketing materials
- Save time carrying out entry-level research
