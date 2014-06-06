New Financial Services research report from WealthInsight is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- This report is a thorough analysis of France's Wealth Management and Private Banking sector, and the opportunities and challenges that it faces.
Report Highlights
- At the end of 2013, French HNWIs held 26.0% (US$557 billion) of their wealth outside their home country, which is line with the worldwide average of 20-30%.
- WealthInsight expects foreign asset holdings to increase to US$700 billion by 2018, accounting for 25.0% of total French HNWI assets.
- In 2013, Europe accounted for 55.6% of French HNWIs' foreign assets.
- It was followed by North America with 18.4%, Asia-Pacific with 14.3%, Latin America with 7.4%, Middle East with 2.5% and Africa with 1.8%.
- French HNWI allocations to Europe decreased compared with other regions during the review period, from 62.5% in 2009 to 55.6% in 2013. Asia-Pacific was the emerging region in terms of global investments.
- Over the forecast period, French HNWIs are expected to further increase their levels of investment in Asia-Pacific to 18.2% of foreign HNWI assets by 2018, with investments increasingly being diverted to emerging economies.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Scope
- Independent market sizing of France HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume and wealth trends from 2009 to 2013
- HNWI volume and wealth forecasts to 2018
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Number of UHNWIs in each state and all major cities
- Fastest growing cities and states for UHNWIs (2009-2013)
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
Reasons to Get this Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 60,000 HNWIs from around the world.
- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2018.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Caisse d'Epargne, BNP Paribas Banque Privee, Banque Populaire Gestion Privee, Societe Generale, Credit Agricole Private Banking, Credit Mutuel - CIC Group, Natixis Private Banking, The Edmonde de Rothschild Group, Meeschaert Banque Privee, Swiss Life Banque Privee
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