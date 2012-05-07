Fast Market Research recommends "Changes in Business Traveler Accommodation Trends in 2012: Survey Intelligence" from World Market Intelligence, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- Changes in Business Traveler Accommodation Trends in 2012: Survey Intelligence' is the result of an extensive multi-industry survey drawn from WMI's exclusive panel of global business travelers. It contains in-depth analysis on global trends in hotel accommodation and forecasts how expenditure patterns are set to change in 2012. The report also benchmarks the types of hotels business travelers choose and identifies preferred modes and channels of hotel selection. Survey results have been presented and analyzed based on travel frequency, age, gender and company turnover.
Scope
The report features the opinions of hotel industry consumer respondents related to the following:
- Average duration of stay at business hotels
- Change in expenditure on hotel accommodation
- Popular hotel types and preferred modes of hotel selection
- Future developments for business growth
