New Market Study, "Charge Cards in Saudi Arabia", Has Been Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Charge cards benefits from offering what many Saudis regard as a greater degree of Sharia compliance. These cards thus attracted many high-income consumers who want the convenience of paying via financial cards and the benefits that these cards can bring without concerns over infringing the law of Islam. Consequently, charge cards saw considerably stronger growth in account volume in comparison to credit cards, with account volume rising by 21% in 2012 over the previous year and by a review...
Euromonitor International's Charge Card Transactions in Saudi Arabia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Commercial Charge Card Transactions, Personal Charge Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
