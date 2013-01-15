Fast Market Research recommends "China Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2018 - Clinical IT Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "China Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2018 - Clinical IT Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems" provides key market data on the China Healthcare IT market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within two market categories - Clinical IT Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Healthcare IT market categories - Clinical IT Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within two market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the two market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the China Healthcare IT market.
- Key players covered include Hangzhou B-Soft Co., Ltd., Shanghai Kingstar Winning Medical Information Tech. Co.,Ltd , GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare , Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Xi'an Huahai Medical Info-Tech Co., ltd and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the China Healthcare IT competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Hangzhou B-Soft Co., Ltd., Shanghai Kingstar Winning Medical Information Tech. Co.,Ltd, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Xi'an Huahai Medical Info-Tech Co., ltd, EBM Technologies, Philips Healthcare, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., InterSystems Corporation
